Funeral service for Betty J. Caldwell will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Park Lane Church of Christ with Elbert Tilghman and Chris Caldwell officiating.
Burial will follow in Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Betty J. Caldwell, 97, Lawton, went to be with the Lord Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born in Lawton, on June 22, 1925 to Clarence and Pearle (Kilton) Sparkman. She was raised and lived in the Lawton area all her life and attended Park Lane Church of Christ in which she was a lifelong member.
Betty married L.B. Caldwell on March 29, 1946. The love affair between Betty and L.B. started after he brought her pie at a pie supper. He was the love of her life for 74 years. He died on March 12, 2019.
She helped her husband at Lawton Produce, Speedy Foods Grocery stores and C&C Foods. After that she worked for the Lawton Public Schools in the cafeteria and then for nine years at Flower Mound School.
She was raised in the Lawton-Elgin area. Betty and her brother, James, would ride across Cache Creek on their grey mare to attend school at Mineral Wells, a two-room school. She went to high school at Elgin and then Lawton High.
She is survived by one son, Randall Caldwell; one daughter and her husband, Laraine and Dewane McBride; her caretaker and daughter-in-law, Charlotte Caldwell and her husband Michael Dowling; five grandchildren and their spouses: Leon and Amy McBride; Marie and Nate Murrill; Julia McBride; Clayton Cook and Matt and Whitney Caldwell; 10 great-grandchildren and 11 great great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Byron Caldwell; daughter, Irene Perkins; brothers: James and Buster Sparkman; sister, Florence Clopton; a grandson, Allen Bradley Caldwell, and a great-granddaughter, Ava Madison Caldwell.
The family would like to thank Keira and Jaquan for the wonderful care they gave her last summer. A special thank you to Ayers Nursing Home and Complete Hospice.