Funeral service for Betty Foster-Kurashige, 88, of Lawton will be held 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Foster-Kurashige passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Highland Cemetery.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Monday, March 14, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Betty Jean was born on Jan. 29, 1934, outside Sterling to Lois and J.R. Morse. She attended Sterling schools until 7th grade when she moved to the Lawton school district. Betty graduated from Lawton High School in 1952, then went on to attend Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha. Betty married Lem Foster Jr. in 1954. To that union, Kay and Douglas were born.
Betty graduated from OCW in 1961, and began her teaching career with Lawton Public Schools. She taught at Roosevelt, Western Hills, and Garfield Elementary Schools, retiring after 31 years in the classroom. While she was teaching, she attended the University of Oklahoma, graduating with a Masters in Reading Instruction. Betty then began pursuit of an Elementary Library Certificate from OU. She taught second and third grade while simultaneously heading the Gifted and Talented Program and the library at Garfield Elementary School.
Mrs. Foster-Kurashige married Robert Kurashige in 1997 and lived part-time in Hawaii with him. Hawaii was an extraordinary adventure which colored the rest of her days.
Betty was an avid gardener who could make anything grow. She enjoyed music and earlier in her life loved to dance. Devoted to family and friends, Betty was a beauty who loved beautiful things.
A member of Centenary United Methodist Church since 1961, Mrs. Foster-Kurashige attended the Questors Sunday School Class and supported United Methodist Women.
Survivors include her daughter, Kay Foster; her son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Sandy Foster; her granddaughter, Jessica Foster and fiance, Jonathan Riddell; grandsons: Michael Erwin and wife, Malika and Sam Foster and wife, Nicole; great granddaughters: Violet and Margaret Erwin. Betty was also beloved by her step-children, Kirk, Michael, Kim, and Kelly Kurashige.
Preceding her in death were her parents; spouses, Lem Foster Jr. and Robert Kurashige; and her brother, Bobbie Morse.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Centenary United Methodist Church, 704 SW D Ave, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
Those attending the funeral are requested to wear a mask for the well being of all.