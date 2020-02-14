Funeral service for Betty Edwards will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder Chapel with her nephew Dr. Michael Geiger, Headrick, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder, Oklahoma.
Betty Edwards, 83, Snyder went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She passed away on her birthday. She was born February 12, 1937 in Caddo, Oklahoma to Carl and Stella (Prater) Nix. She was one of nine children. She attended schools at Boggy Depot, Oklahoma and was a lifelong resident of the Snyder area. She married Ralph Kilgore on August 22, 1966. He passed away May 22, 1982. She then married Lloyd Edwards. He also preceded her in death. Betty loved to talk and visit friends and neighbors. She dearly loved her family, especially her grandkids, nieces and nephews.
Betty is survived by her grandchildren; David Nix, Phyllis Nix, Preston Ray Nix and Craig Nix, all of Altus, Oklahoma. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Emma Nix, of Altus, Oklahoma, her brother Roger Nix and wife Loretta of Durant, Oklahoma, her sister Ruby Stoops of Mangum, Oklahoma and brother-in-law Jerry Geiger of Snyder, Oklahoma. She is also survived by many family members who deeply loved and cared for her. Betty was so blessed to have many community angels who helped her navigate through life. Our family is eternally grateful for all these kind friends.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Stella Nix, her two husbands, Ralph Kilgore and Edwards, her son Preston Nix, her two sisters, Nell and Royce and her four brothers, Aaron, Carl Ed, Ben and Roy.
Betty was quite a character and will be missed by everyone.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children, 3800 N. May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73112.
Sympathy cards may be sent to the family at www.beckerfuneral.com