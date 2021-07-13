Funeral service for Betty Anna Edmonson will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Centenary United Methodist Church with Rev. John Hiller, Associate Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Betty Anna Edmonson, 83, of Lawton, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Betty was born Aug. 7, 1937, in Lawton, to Charles Samuel and LaMona Doris (Grimes) Thomas. Betty grew up in Lawton with two sisters, Kay and Sammy and attended Washington Elementary, Central Junior High and graduating from Lawton High School in 1956. She attended Cameron University where she earned a B.S. degree in Education. Betty worked for the Lawton Police Department where she met the love for her life, Robert Alvin “Bob” Edmonson Sr. They were engaged after only three dates, and married not long after. The love they shared was a love for the ages and has been a legacy for generations to come. They had two children, Tammy Lynn Edmonson and Robert Alvin Edmonson Jr. She also worked at Haggar Slacks and drove a school bus for special needs students for Lawton Public Schools.
Betty was a life-long member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Betty loved her church and attended on a regular basis volunteering in the church office and acting as an usher. She was active as a table parent for the Logos Program that continues to this day.
Betty was active all of her life. Betty and her husband loved horses and participating in rodeos together. Betty ran barrels, poles, and rings in many rodeos in Comanche and surrounding counties. She also had a passion for softball and played on a semi-pro team. Her true passion was genealogy and traveled all over the world with her husband and her sister, Katy, tracing her family tree. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and loved sharing her finds with others and connected with family members all over the United States.
She is survived by her loving sister, Kay Tillman, of Vilonia, Arkansas; daughter, Tammy Lynn Morales, of Cache; son, Robert Alvin Edmonson, Jr., and wife Pete of Cooperton; eight grandchildren: Heather Messer and husband Andrew of Nichols Hills; Caleb Ellis, of Louisville, Kentucky; Halley Pereira and husband Antonio, of Lawton; Trever Morales, of Cache; and Gillyan Morales, of Weatherford; Summer Schoolfield and husband, Thomas of Lawton; Dani Revell, of Lawton; Drift’n Revell and wife Angie, of Lawton; and seven great-grandchildren: Benjamin Messer; Alice Messer; Nora Messer; Aziah Pereira; Kota Revell; Kalea Revell, and Milio Revell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life, husband, Robert Alvin Edmonson, Sr., and sister, Sammy Larue Deutschendorf.
Memorial contributions may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church in the name of Betty Edmonson, 704 SW D Ave., Lawton, OK 73507 or by going to www.lawtoncentenary.org.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com