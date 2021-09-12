Funeral service for Betty Ann Nance Osborne, 74, of Lawton, will be held 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at the Fletcher First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Fletcher Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. The family will greet friends Sunday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Betty passed away late Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her home in Lawton with family by her side.
Betty was born on Feb. 28, 1947, in Fletcher, to James Franklin and Violet Tracy (Love) Nance. She grew up in Fletcher and attended school there. In 1966, she met and married Joe Osborne. They made their home in Lawton and had three sons, Darren, Toby and Todd. She was known for her amazing work ethic and was hired at Haggar Slacks Co. as a seamstress where she became very talented using sewing machines. It led her to venture out into her own shop that Joe had constructed behind their home allowing her to be close to her boys while they were in school. Once her boys were older, she was as a self-employed wallpaper hanger for their business, All Decor. That evolved into her doing painting, texturing, and decorating. She made all her drapes and window coverings herself and shared that talent with many family and friends. She finally retired and did house cleaning for friends until her health declined. She loved to decorate and took great pride in her home. It delighted her to work in her yard and flower gardens. She never met a “perennial” that she didn’t love. She was a homebody that enjoyed traveling by watching The Travel Channel. Other favorite networks were CBN, HGTV and FoxNews. She loved visiting with family and friends and being one of 11 children, she always had a sibling or cousin to call. They had such a great bond and their support of her kept her going. There was never a dull moment spent with her “LOVE” cousins at family reunions where there was no shortage of fun and laughter. Betty accepted the love and grace of God as a child but rededicated her life to the Lord and had the honor of being baptized with her three sons 40 years ago on June 28, 1981. She was a woman of great faith and prayer. She craved God’s word and read it faithfully and prayed fervently for others. She was a previous member at Crossroads Baptist in Elgin and most recently Cameron Baptist Church in Lawton. She loved her singles class and the precious friends she made there. She also supported The 700 Club and their ministries. She moved back to Lawton in 2017 and was blessed with wonderful neighbors who have been so kind and helpful during her illness. She cherished her family and friends and would do anything for them. She was so proud of her grandkids and her new great grandson.
She is survived by her sons: Darren Osborne (Sandie), San Antonio, TX; Toby Osborne (Mandy), Elgin; brother, Bobbie Nance (Catherine), Lawton; sisters: Caroline “Kitty” Strange, Oklahoma City; and Vickie Louthen (Robert), Canyon Lake, TX; sister-in-Law, Mary Lou Nance, Lawton; seven grandchildren: David Hildreth; Dustin Osborne; Brandon Osborne (Tayler); Brittni Venzon (Chamie); Tyler Wells; Zebulun Wells; and Sarah Wells; one great-grandson, Brandon-Tayler Todd Osborne and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Todd Osborne; brothers: Curtis Nance; Gail Nance; Jimmie Nance; Charles Nance; Eddie Nance; Rodney Nance; Mickie Nance and her special friend and the father of her boys, Joe Osborne.
