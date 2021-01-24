Celebration of life service for Betty Ann Jordan will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in First Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Christie, associate pastor, officiating.
Placement will follow in the Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium, Elgin, Oklahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for the service.
Betty Ann Jordan, 83, Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away on Monday, January, 18, 2021. She was in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Antlers, Oklahoma on September 8, 1937 to Dona Gladys (Milam) and Walter William McArthur. She was the second of four children, and the only daughter. Her brothers are Billy Rufus McArthur, James Richard (Dick) McArthur, and Tommy Walter McArthur. She was preceded in death by her older brother Bill. Being the only sister, Betty started early in life caring for others.
As Betty was growing up, her family moved many times throughout Oklahoma. She wound up in Chickasha, Oklahoma to attend the Oklahoma College for Women (OCW). While attending college, Sandy Waldrup arranged a date with Robert (Bob) Jesse Jordan, Jr., her brother, Logan’s best friend. As they say, the rest is history. They were married three months later, on February 27, 1960. Bob was stationed at Ft. Sill while Betty was attending college. They traveled through a snow storm to OKC. After much effort, and with the help of their friends Mary and Logan Waldrup, they were finally able to find someone to marry them. They have shared 61 years of love and friendship!
Bob was a career soldier and Betty was the exemplary Army wife. She traveled to various Army posts in the United States and Germany, supporting Bob through flight school and OCS. On two occasions, she guided and protected her family while Bob was in Vietnam. During this time, Betty managed to complete her Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics, then returning to get her teaching certificate in elementary education.
Betty was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and teacher. Her greatest joy was her family, and her family treasured her so very much. She worked hard to take care of her family, always worrying and working to take care of everyone. Betty was a role model for everyone that knew her. She inspired others.
Betty had a passion for teaching, helping children to have a successful start in life. She taught at Western Hills Elementary school for 20 years, making many lifelong friends along the way. It always thrilled her to run into a former student, now grown and with a family. Betty was a member of First Baptist Church.
After retiring, Betty and Bob traveled the world. Every year they would pick another location they wanted to see, and off they went. Among the many places, they saw China, Russia, Spain, Egypt, Greece, and the United Kingdom. Betty loved to travel and the adventure of seeing new things. As her grandchildren became old enough to travel, she took great pleasure in taking them on trips for the experience of seeing new places.
Betty was a seamstress and wonderful cook. She loved making things for her family, and having everyone get together for a home cooked meal. After retiring, her passion became quilting. She made almost 50 quilts during her retirement, including several blue ribbon winning quilts. She made many of these quilts for her family, including 3 quilts during her final year of fighting cancer. She enjoyed her Potpourri Group and her Kappa Group, and always loved this time spent with friends.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, Bob; sons and daughters-in-law Kevin and Cindy Jordan, Lawton, Oklahoma, Robert (Dusty) and Christine Jordan, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; her brothers and sisters-in-law Tommy and Kandy McArthur, Antlers, Oklahoma, Dick and Ann McArthur, Tishomingo, Oklahoma, and Imogene McArthur, Antlers, Oklahoma; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ron and Bettina Jordan, Trophy Club, Texas; grandchildren Kevin, River, and Cheyenne Jordan; and great grandson Rylan Jordan; and nieces and nephews Billy, Patty, Jim, Kelly, Kassy, and Chance McArthur, and Hillary Jordan. She loved her family, and Betty will be greatly missed by them all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stephenson’s Cancer Center in honor of Betty Jordan at www.giving.oufoundation.org or by mail to 800 NE 10th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73014
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.