Bettie May Buchanan passed away at Jackson County Memorial Hospital on Saturday afternoon, August 1, two days before her 96th birthday. She was the daughter of Leonard L. and Pernety (Billings) Faulkner and was born at home on their farm northeast of Cooperton in Kiowa County.
Following her graduation from Cooperton Valley High School, Bettie attended Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha majoring in music. She made homes for her growing family first in the Cooperton area, then in Lawton, and finally in Altus. As the bookkeeper for Southwestern Music Company and the Director of the Grace Child Development Center, she touched many lives and made many, many valued friends. She was a loyal member of Grace United Methodist Church for almost six decades. She modeled a life of self-reliance, strength, and determination for her children and grandchildren. The most recent delight of her life was the birth of her first great-grandchild Hanah. By her own estimation, “It was a good life.”
A graveside service was held on Sunday afternoon, August 2, and attended by her family, including: her daughter Jennie Buchanan, her sons Tom and Joe and their wives Brenda and Carol, all of Altus; her grandchildren Nathan Buchanan of Tulsa, Jake Buchanan and his wife Shelbi of Oklahoma City, and Joe Colson Buchanan of Altus; and extended family members Julian and Kimberly Lowell of Altus. Her granddaughters Catie Finney and husband Matt of Pennsylvnia and Julie Buchanan of Tulsa were not able to attend due to travel restrictions. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Noel and Mark and their wives Fern and Evelyn.