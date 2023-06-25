Graveside funeral service for Bette Fietz will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Flower Mound Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Dawson officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Bette Jo Fietz passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Lawton at the age of 80. Bette was born on Aug. 9, 1942, in Sweetwater, Tennessee, to James Thomas Plemons and Katherine Coleman Plemons. Bette attended Sweetwater Public Schools until graduating from Sweetwater High School. In 1963, Bette moved to Lawton and married Leonard Howard Fietz, who preceded her in death in March, 2018.
Bette was one vivacious character, that lived a very active life, and started a family immediately with the birth of her first son, John Thomas Fietz in 1964. Bette’s second son, Jefferey Bryan Fietz, was born in 1967. Bette was a wonderful mother as she never failed to fulfill any need of her growing sons.
In the mid 1970’s, Bette took on a professional role as a realtor in Norman, home to the family. She excelled and earned the designation of GRI, expert realtor. Also, during this period, Leonard and Bette were active tennis players and formed the NTA, Norman Tennis Association, all while raising a family.
In the mid 1980’s, Leonard and Bette made a major career change by becoming a franchisee of Taco Mayo, opening their first store at Cache Road Square in 1985 in Lawton. Bette managed this location from its start while Leonard began the process of leaving his current, longtime job at Tyler and Simpson. The pair built a total of five Taco Mayo locations spanning into the mid-nineties. From Tom Stanley at Taco Mayo, “Bette and her husband, Leonard, were long time franchisees who joined the Taco Mayo family back in 1985 with the opening of Taco Mayo #35 in Lawton. Bette was always a sweet and classy lady, always smiling and encouraging others. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Fietz family. Both Leonard and Bette had an impact on many individuals that were employed at their restaurants in their 38 years of ownership.”
Bette was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lawton, where she and Leonard attended Sunday School weekly. Bette has always been a Christian as I remember her walking down the aisle of that tiny Zion Baptist in Norman to be saved! I was so taken that I joined her as well at the age of 10. Jeff and I loved our mother. She was always there for us and ensured our every need as she based her life on giving. Bette has been involved in too many ventures helping others to list, from helping at church functions to organizing a truck load of supplies for Mississippi after hurricane Katrina are prime examples of her giving.
Bette is survived by her sons: John and Jeff; sister, Patricia Shope and her husband Dennis; brother, James M. Plemons and his wife Vickie, and sister-in-law, Rita Falk.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 501 SW B Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
