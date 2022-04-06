Betsy Lou Aguilar, 77, of Cache, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 1, 2022 with her husband, Phillip by her side.
She was born in Gracemont, on March 25, 1945 to Milo and Lorene (Warden) Ross. Betsy was an elder member of the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes and one of the few remaining full blooded Wichitas. She was very proud of her Wichita heritage. She grew up in Gracemont and lived there until moving with her family to Lawton shortly after graduating from Gracemont High School in 1963. She was always an excellent student and she enjoyed playing basketball on the Gracemont high school girls basketball team as well. Much to the delight of her family she was named the 1963 Wichita Tribal Princess. After high school graduation she attended college at the University of Central Oklahoma.
In 1975, she reunited with Phillip Aguilar, her childhood classmate from Gracemont. They fell in love and married on April 10, 1976. Phillip is a devoted husband and was always by her side.
She had two children: Kinde and Jacob, and a grandson, Dillon, whom she loved with all her heart and was so proud of their many accomplishments. Betsy was a dedicated mother and grandmother who stayed at home to raise her children with love. She was a talented seamstress and quilter, often personalizing her projects to the recipient. She felt that her talent was a God given gift to be shared with others and she never requested compensation. Some of her most revered creations were ribbon shirts and baby quilts. She gave many baby quilts as gifts to the new moms in her life. Betsy enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and was always ready for a challenging game of Scrabble. She had a sharp sense of humor, always quick with her jokes. She loved to chat on the phone for hours and stay up-to-date on all the happenings of her large family. She was a devoted Christian who was sustained by her faith. She was brought up in the Rock Springs Indian Baptist Church in Gracemont and later was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Lawton.
Betsy is survived by her beloved husband, Phillip Aguilar of Cache; her daughter, Dr. Kinde Aguilar, and spouse Lindsay Aguilar, of Oklahoma City; her son, Jacob Aguilar of Vancouver, Washington; her grandson, Dillon Williams of Quapaw; her sister, Vida Hokeah of Oklahoma City; her brother, James “Bunny” Ross of Oklahoma City; her close cousin, Donna Steinberg of Gracemont; and many special nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Milo and Lorene Ross; her brother, Ernie Ross; her brother, Dennis Ross; and her sister Anita Ross.
Services in her honor will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Wichita Tribal Community Building north of Anadarko with Pastor Eddie Coast officiating. Betsy will be laid to rest at Memory Lane Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
There will be a reception at the Wichita Tribal Community Building following graveside services. Betsy was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home on Thursday, April 7, 2002 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.