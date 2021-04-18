Memorial service for Bethany Ann Kuehny will be 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Lawton First Assembly with Rev. Gary Pratt, Senior Associate Pastor, and Rev. Randy Morgan, Pastor of Covenant Life Assembly of God, Moore, Oklahoma officiating.
Interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery Elgin, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Bethany Ann Kuehny, 52, of Lawton, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Bethany was born Sept. 19, 1968 in San Diego, California to Dale Lester and Patricia Sue Morgan. She graduated from Chickasha High School Class of “86”. She served as administrative assistant at Lawton First Assembly for the past ten years. She also has served in almost every capacity in the church but one of her favorite jobs was being the Sunday school teacher for the three and half year olds. She was a great organizer and could find whatever you needed (even though you may not want to know where it came from). She loved scrapbooking, the outdoors, and her animals but her favorite thing was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of the home, John Henry Kuehny; mother, Patricia Sue Morgan; five children: Christopher John Kuehny and fiancé Carrie Roberston; Blain Elliott Kuehny and wife Erica; Adam Daniel Kuehny and wife McKenzie; Courtney Marie Henderson and Blair Elizabeth Kuehny; four grandchildren and two on the way; two brothers: Randy Morgan and wife Jaycene and Roger Morgan and wife Angie.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Lester Morgan and brother, Gary Morgan.
