Funeral services for Bessie Crank will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, in the First Baptist Church, Geronimo, Oklahoma with Rev. John Cullison, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in Flower Mound Cemetery, Lawton, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Bessie Crank, 87, of Geronimo, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Snyder, Oklahoma. She was born Dec. 20, 1935, in Lawton to Loyd S. and Ruth (Sanman) West. She married Alvin Leroy “Buddy” Crank on June 15, 1953, in Wichita Falls, Texas. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2004. Bessie retired from civil service after working many years at Fort Sill. She and Buddy loved camping and antiquing. She loved going to all the kids and grandkids sporting events and was an active member and avid church-goer of Geronimo First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Gary L. Crank and wife Linda of Lawton, three sisters: Janie Bowles and husband Calvin of Geronimo, Charlene Blevins of Geronimo, and Mary Morgan and husband Jerry of Nevada, Texas; daughter-in-law, Laquita Crank of Geronimo; four grandchildren: Michael Crank and wife Tracy of Cache, Oklahoma, Dustin Crank of Geronimo, Mandy Hooper and husband Jarrod of Temple, Oklahoma, Kari Adams and husband Schad of Geronimo; great-grandchildren: Journey Jr., Raylon, Abigail Baker and husband Albert, Keaton, Savannah, Peyton, Wriley, Tyler and Ayden. Bessie is also survived by numerous great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Bessie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her son, David Crank; brother-in-law Bill Blevins; her brother, Richard West; and two nieces: Jeri Bowles and Kindra Blevins.