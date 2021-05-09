Bessie (Becky) Ruth Garvin Wahnee, 94, wife of the late Ralph Wahnee and daughter of the late Herman E. Garvin and the late Isabelle Padgett Garvin entered eternal rest on April 25, 2021. She was born in Edgefield, S. C. on Feb. 15, 1927. Her work life included: waitress, Hagar Slacks employee, and retired, Certified Nursing Assistant, obtaining her license at age 65.
Bessie was an avid volunteer, one of two surviving Comanche Code Talker wives, member of the Wahnee Descendants, life-long supporter of the Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA), Chartered member and weekly volunteer of the Aiken County Veterans Council, member of American Legion Post # 71 Auxiliary, North Augusta, S.C., member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit 43, Aiken, S.C.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Ralph Wahnee, WWII Comanche Code Talker, her brother, Russell Garvin Prescott, two sisters: Ethel Garvin Meares, and Janie L. Eubanks-Moore.
She is survived by a son, Comanche Nation Secretary/Treasurer, John D. Wahnee and daughter, Dr. Robbie Wahnee, PhD; and sister, Sarah Thomas, 96, of Union, SC; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandson.
Bessie and her adventurous spirit, beautiful smile, and positive nature shall be greatly missed by her family and all those who knew her during her 94 precious years God granted her on earth. Bessie lived simply and requested a simple celebration of life, date to be announced. Expressions of sympathy or memorial in her name can be made to charities she supported: Autism Speaks, American Rectal Cancer Society, ALS or Disabled Veterans.