Bertha Kopaddy Tahhahwah was born on March 29, 1960, and went to be with the Lord on Nov. 26, 2021.
She resided in Lawton. A viewing will be held at Comanche Funeral Home, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 and Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The wake service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Watchetaker Hall of Comanche Nation Complex. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Otipoby Cemetery on Fort Sill with Pastor Lynn Munoz officiating.
Everyone going to the graveside service at Otipoby Cemetery needs to meet at 10 a.m. at Watchetaker Hall.
She is survived by her husband of the home, Edward Jr.; daughters and husband: Shana Hall (Wayne) of Oklahoma City; Gail Burgess (Paige) of Lawton; Ellen Martinez (Jonathan) of Lawton; son and wife: Edward III (Shandi) of Lawton; sisters: Cheryl Red Elk; Romelia Kassanavoid; Karen, Michelle, Kimberly, and Patricia Kopaddy; Hazel Tahsequah; Brother: Michael Kopaddy; grandchildren: Gracie Hall, Alan Tahhahwah, Nahmie Banderas, Emanuel Tahhahwah, Eli and Nadine Martinez, NaKoa, TaLeliah, Ticeahkie, and Tuheen Tahhahwah.
Bertha was preceded in death by parents: Cora Soontay and Nipper Tiddark and Woodrow Kopaddy; siblings: Nadine Kauley, Floyd, Leonard, and Woodrow Jr. Kopaddy, and Linda McGirt; grandparents: Alice Domebo and Howard Soontay Sr., and Kopaddy and Ella Conneywerdy-Wahnee.