Bert Phillip Smith, son of Hugh and Opal (Ballentine) Smith was born in Okmulgee, on Jan. 14, 1955. Bert spent all his school years in Beggs. In 1978 he joined the Army and served for seven years, earning the National Defense Service Medal/Army Commendation Medal/Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon/ Overseas Service Ribbon/ Good Conduct Medal-3/ Sharpshooter (rifle M1).
He married Christina Doran on Aug. 31, 1979, Omaha, NE. They had one child, Phillip Francis Smith and moved to Lawton from Germany in 1982, Cache in 1984 and then made Elgin their forever home in 1988. Bert worked for Lawton Cable-Vision/Fidelity Communications as a communications construction engineer until his retirement 35 years later. He had recently returned to work out of boredom as a grounds person at the Fort Sill Golf Course.
Bert loved fishing, hunting, working on guns and the friendships that came along the way. If he wasn’t outdoors, he was putting together some piece of junk, an old engine, or an old car. One of his greatest accomplishments was bringing an old greens mower back to life. The mower arrived at the house in pieces in multiple boxes. He loved his dogs and was rarely seen over the years without his German Shepherd Rascal and lately with Charley the pre-shrunk version. Over the years he was known as the guy that would anything for just about anyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved sister Mary and his father-in-law, Frank.
Survivors include his wife Chris of the home for 42 years; son Phillip and his daughter-by-choice, Dionna Nieto. He is also survived by three brothers-in-law: Michael, Patrick and David Doran and a sister-in-law, Jackie Doran. Bert is survived by his niece, TeShauna Green Roach and her husband and nephew, Kevin Green and his wife Kasey and their respective families; his brother-in-law, Ronnie Green, all from the Beggs area.
In keeping with the ‘bib overalls’ type of guy that he was his services will be simple. The family will be at the Elgin Funeral Home, 6th and A Ave, from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday March 15, 2021. Please stop in and bring a photo and a story to share. Graveside services will follow on Tuesday, at 10 a.m., March 16, 2021 at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin on Jake Dunn Road.
