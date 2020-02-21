Bert C. Perdosafpy 80 passed away Wednesday February 19, 2020 in Chickasha with his family by his side.
Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M Saturday February 22, 2020 at Apache Reformed Church in Apache with Pastor Gary Collier of Paris TN officiating. Burial will follow at West Cache Creek KCA, Apache under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Wake Service will be 7:00 P.M. Friday February 21, 2020 at Apache Reformed Church.
Bert was born August 5th, 1939 in Lawton to Bert Perdasofpy and May Walktoquathty. After birth he lived in Faxon before the family moved to Boone where he attended school before graduating from Apache High. He continued his education at Okmulgee Tech and graduated with a Diesel Mechanic Degree. He grew up on a farm, riding horses, playing in the creek and farming. His favorite past time was racing his cars, he was a Ford man. He won various trophies racing his cars including running from the law. He also raced in the streets. He rebuilt several engines that were blown while racing. Bert spent his later years in Anadarko. He is known by a great many people. Bert did not have a ton of money but helped many people by fixing their vehicles, giving them a place to stay or giving them cash. He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation. He taught his children to be independent and all have professional employment today.
He is survived by his children; Bertha Perdasofpy of Rockhill SC, Cleveland Perdasofpy and wife Terry of Bartlesville, Jerry Perdasofpy of Bartlesville, and Terry Welker of Claremore. Eight Grandchildren and Thirteen Great Grandchildren. Numerous other family member and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Bert and May (Walktoquathty) Perdasofpy, sisters; Norma Penisten, Zenia Anderson, Camille Wallace. Great Grandson Marcus Leal. Grandparents; Andrew and Kinney Perdasofpy