Private family graveside service for Bernice Lahoma Wiggins will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Phil Jones of Lawton, officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A joyful life which centered on family came to an end on April 10, 2022. Bernice Lahoma Wiggins built a legacy of loved ones that stretched in family ties from the west coast to the east coast.
Born in Hardtner, Kansas, on Sept. 6, 1920, to Omar Benton Smith and Bessie Sally (Long) Smith—she spent a great deal of her youth with an older brother and loving parents who moved throughout Kansas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma to survive during the Great Depression. Her love of family would become the cornerstone of her life.
Moving to Lawton, in 1934, her family put down roots that lasted the remaining 101 years of her life. Some of Bernice’s fondest memories were of relatives who lived with her during those Depression years. Growing up in hard times, she developed the ability to find joy in the simplest of activities, particularly those that involved the family and relatives surrounding her.
As a child, she loved accompanying her father, a local truck driver, on his routes and learning to cook at her mother’s side. She taught herself to play the banjo to participate in family evenings of entertainment, eventually becoming an accomplished musician performing on radio shows in Wichita Falls, Texas. She also helped teach violin to her big brother, Wade, whom she idolized.
After graduating from Lawton High School in 1938, she attended Lawton Business School. Bernice learned skills that allowed her to obtain various office jobs and eventual placement in the Civil Service. During that time, she enjoyed dancing, particularly at the USO and NCO clubs at Fort Sill.
In 1945 she married J.B. Wiggins, who had returned home from military service in World War II. As a widower, he gave Bernice an immediate family, which she cherished. His daughter, Peggy, and son, Jimmy, would be the center of her early married life and the core of a family with the addition of two more children they had together, Benny and Patti. She put all her efforts into building and enjoying her family and taught them the joy of surrounding themselves with relatives and friends. Being active at Liberty Heights Christian Church was a mainstay for Bernice—demonstrating a love of God and an appreciation for the community that she passed on to all her children. As parents, J.B. and Bernice stressed education and independence—within the umbrella of love of family and relatives. She loved being outdoors, gardening, playing golf, bowling, crocheting, traveling, watching her Oklahoma Sooners on tv, and playing cards with friends and family. Bernice was also known for her decades of service as a Comanche County Election Board Precinct Worker, a position she held with great pride.
In 1980 she lost her husband to cancer, but her strength of character allowed her to go forward and enjoy the many people in her life. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren affectionately called her “Nanny” because she was always there for them. It is her gentle personality and dedication to family and friends for which she will be remembered.
On her 100th birthday, she was inducted into the Centenarians of Oklahoma. She also received proclamations from Mayor Stan Booker of Lawton and Oklahoma State Representative Cyndi Munson.
Bernice was preceded in death by her loving parents, brother, husband, son, Jimmy, two grandsons, Tim Hathcock and William Hathcock.
She is survived by her children: Peggy Hathcock and husband Wayne, Rogers, Arkansas; Benny and wife Susan, Edmond; Patti Cargill and husband John, Lawton; grandchildren: James Wiggins, Tupelo, Mississippi; Cathy Schumacher, Memphis, Tennessee; Curt Hathcock, Rogers, Arkansas; Jim Wiggins, Beaufort, South Carolina; Dana Carns, Bonaire, Georgia; Amy Scott, Los Angeles, California; Josh Cargill, Lawton; Mark Yaggie, Portland, Maine; 15 great-grandchildren and eight great great-grandchildren; cousins: Mildred Crowley, Amarillo, Texas; Linda Dawdy, Cyril; Frances Bonds, Cyril; and Jack Johnson, Lawton, as well as many more cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
The family would especially like to thank the staff of McMahon Tomlinson Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and the Paws With Love Therapy Dogs for their constant attention, loyalty, and comfort over the past three years.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Paws With Love Therapy Dogs, PO Box 3245, Lawton, OK 73502
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.