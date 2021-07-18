A celebration of life service for Bernice “Bunny” Parisien will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Ron Carr of Peyton, Colorado officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Bernice “Bunny” Parisien, 91, Lawton, passed away peacefully Friday, May 7, 2021 at her home in Lawton after losing her battle with cancer.
Bunny was born Jan. 19, 1930 in Buffalo, New York to Albert and Edna (Ogar) Kriegbaum. She grew up and went to school in Buffalo with nine siblings and graduated from high school there. She later married William “Bill” Parisien of Tupper Lake, New York. The couple had three children, Sharon, Gary (Griz) and Chip before moving to California in 1955 where two more children, Georgette (Jet) and Andy were born. The family owned and operated a couple of sandwich shops in Canoga Park, California and met many people that would become lifelong friends before moving to Lawton in 1981. She was employed by Super Quick Printing as a secretary and later at T&S Printing until she retired.
Bunny loved spending time with her family and friends, laughing and singing while they played music together and eating great food. Her laugh was contagious, smile beautiful and her heart was pure. She was a faithful wife, loving mother, wonderful sister, awesome aunt, amazing grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother, and a caring and loving friend. She never met anyone that she did not want to hug. Bunny was an avid bowler for over 30 years and a member of the USBC (United States Bowling Congress) and the Women’s Majors League. She loved going to bowling tournaments especially in Reno and Las Vegas as those two were her favorites. She loved her bowling family and was also a faithful parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church where she loved to worship and visit after Mass to get hugs from everyone.
Bunny is survived by her daughter, Jet Santos and husband Trent of Lawton; sister, Marie Michaels of Buffalo, New York; sister, Bea Brooks and husband Jim of Manteca, California; brother, Dick Kriegbaum and wife Michelle of Nocona Hills, Texas; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild; loving nieces; nephews; many friends and extended family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Shari Baker, three sons, Andy, Griz and Chip Parisien, two sisters: Florance Esford and Lori Dvorak, four brothers: Howard, Henry, Joe and George Kriegbaum, and one granddaughter, Shelley Carr.
