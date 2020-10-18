Funeral for Paul Bernhart Carrico, 72, Lawton is pending with Whinery Huddleston.
Mr. Carrico died October 15, 2020.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Mostly sunny skies. Becoming windy during the afternoon. High 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: October 18, 2020 @ 1:15 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.