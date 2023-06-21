Honorable Chairman Bernard Kahrahrah: 11/04/1938 — 06/19/2023
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bernard Kahrahrah, an esteemed Chairman of the Comanche Nation and Air Force Airman First Class. A venerable leader and tireless advocate for his people, Bernard, left an indelible mark on the Comanche Nation and the broader community through his dedication and service.
Born in Lawton, Bernard Kahrahrah is a member of the Penatuhka Band and the Wasape clan and grew up immersed in the rich heritage of the Comanche people. Throughout his life, he exhibited an unwavering commitment to the preservation and advancement of Comanche culture and values.
He proudly served in the Air Force from July 8, 1958, until July 6, 1962, attaining the rank of Airman First Class and serving as an Aircraft Control and Warning Systems Specialist. Bernard’s primary duty was to watch a radar for incoming Soviet aircraft flying to North America from the North Pole at a time of the highest tensions of the Cold War Era.
In his early years, Bernard was a champion fancy war dancer and later became a champion straight dancer and is renowned for his graceful style of dancing. He was involved in the Comanche War Dance Society from the 1970s through the 1990s, when there was considerable interaction, visitation, and gift-giving between the Comanches and the Poncas. Bernard was elected to the position of Comanche Nation Chairman and served a single term from 1984 through 1987. As Chairman of the Comanche Nation, his tenure was marked by thoughtful and principled leadership, and many advances to modernize the infrastructure of the Comanche Nation were initiated and are still in place today. He was instrumental in spearheading numerous initiatives that promoted economic development, education, and cultural preservation within the Comanche Nation. His advocacy at both state and national levels ensured that the voices of the Comanche people were heard and respected. Bernard was a man of integrity, compassion, and wisdom. His charisma and genuine concern for the well-being of his people earned him the love and respect of all who knew him. He was one of the last remaining Comanches to have knowledge of the Comanche Big Horse Society and was also a key advisor on the Comanche “thuwee” Black Knife Warrior Society through his dad, Roe, who was one of the last remaining original Thuwee members.
Bernard has also been a lifelong member of the 1918 Comanche Chapter of the Native American Church, and attended and worshipped with his dad Roe throughout Oklahoma and also a member of the Comanche Reformed Church. He was also the founder, originator, and coordinator of the Spirit of the Plains cultural event during the early 2000s, with displays and demonstrations of traditional arts, crafts, and native foods, with master artists of different types throughout Oklahoma.
Bernard served on the Native American Graves Protection & Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) Board for several years for the Comanche Nation. Bernard was a lifelong supporter, along with his parents and family, of the Walters Powwow, which has evolved into the Comanche Homecoming since 1952. Bernard was a wealth of knowledge regarding Comanche history, traditions, dance, and song and a master of recollections of the oral history and stories of our Comanche people. He is a true treasure in all aspects of Comanche.
Bernard is survived by his sister Alicia Kahrahrah Wilson; sons: Bernard Nathan Kahrahrah and Ross Bernard Kahrahrah; daughters: Ramona Diane Foye (Kahrahrah), Bernita R. Haney (Kahrahrah), and Merrin Utah Baker (Kahrahrah), and an entire Nation that mourns his loss. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of Comanche people and others who aspire to make a positive impact in their communities.
Services will be held at Watchetaker Hall on June 21, 2023 at 7 p.m., and June 22, at 10 a.m., with burial at 7 p.m. at Deyo Cemetery.
May he rest in peace, and may his contributions to the Comanche Nation never be forgotten.