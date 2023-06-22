Honorable Chairman Bernard Kahrahrah: 11/04/1938 — 06/19/2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bernard Kahrahrah, an esteemed Chairman of the Comanche Nation and Air Force Airman First Class. A venerable leader and tireless advocate for his people, Bernard, left an indelible mark on the Comanche Nation and the broader community through his dedication and service.