Funeral service for Bernard “Bernie” E. Tullis, 72 of Lawton, OK will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Viewing will begin on Sunday, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home and will continue up until the time of his service.
A special visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday January 28, 2020 with a Rosary service starting at 7 p.m.
Bernie was born in Rochester, IN on February 12, 1947 to Richard and Wilma Tullis. Bernie grew up in and attended school in Indiana. After graduating High School he enlisted in the Navy. He was discharged from the Navy in San Diego, CA. Bernie remained in California until moving with his wife Maria to Oklahoma in 1998. Bernie was self employed as a tattoo artist. He was a biker and loved to ride his motorcycle. He enjoyed making models and cooking. Bernie loved animals. He had a passion for them and rescued every stray he saw.
He is survived by his wife, Maria of the home; his sons: Richard Tullis, Bernie Rolof, Luis Fregoso and his wife Christine, Marcos Guzman and David Amaya and his wife Jennifer; his daughters: Adela Kirby and her husband Michael and Crystal Amaya; he also leaves behind eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard and his son, Rocky.
