Word has been received of the death of Bernadette LG Vandergrift, 69, of Lawton.
Mrs. Vandergrift passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 from 11a.m. until 8 p.m., and a Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Due to covid restrictions masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home.
A private family interment will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, at a later date.
Bernadette was born on March 29, 1951 in Guam to Pedro C. and Vicenta (Uncango) Leon Guerrero. She grew up in Guam where she attended school. She married Larry Vandergrift on May 15, 1971 and they lived for a while in Guam before moving to Florida in the early 1980’s. They later moved to Illinois and then to Lawton in 1992 after Mr. Vandergrift’s retirement from the military. Bernadette was a homemaker and was a property manager and owner of the Sierra Apartments of Lawton. She enjoyed drawing and jig saw puzzles. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Vandergrift, of Yukon; her son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Joy Vandergrift, of El Reno; her sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Manuel Toves, of Lawton; her brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Irene Leon Guerrero, of Washington State; her granddaughter, Grace E. Vandergrift; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Gregory Leon Guerrero; and two sisters: Elizabeth Leon Guerrero and Margaret Leon Guererro.
