Benny Roger Taylor was born to Henry and Ruby (Rogers) Taylor on Oct. 6, 1939, in Fletcher. He was the youngest of five siblings, having one sister and three brothers. He attended school at Fletcher Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1957. He married Betty Lake on Dec. 31, 1959, with whom he celebrated almost 62 years of marriage. Together, they have three children: Kimberly, Patrice, and Kent. Beginning as a young child on the Taylor family farm gave him a love for the land and taught him many farming skills. Benny and Betty established their own farm South of Elgin in 1968.
His work experience, from a teenager on, was broad and wide. His years as a salesman for Midwest Showcase in Lawton, manager of the Southwest Farm and Ranch Center and John Deere store in Lawton and their Phillips 66 Station in Elgin brought about numerous customers and new friendships. He retired from Comanche County Barn District 1, where his favorite job was operating a new CAT grader.
Benny was loved by all who knew him. He was known for his integrity, kindness, and being a man of his word. Gifted with a quick wit, Benny never ceased to keep a person entertained or rolling with laughter. He was not afraid of hard work, never shied away from supporting his family, and was always willing to help a friend or neighbor in need. He was a lifelong farmer, raising everything from cows to ostriches, and growing a plethora of crops throughout the decades. Together, with his family, Benny built and maintained a productive farm until his last days.
He was a devoted family man. He made a conscious effort to invest in his children, nieces and nephews, and grandchildren, as well as many young people who were in need of a mentor. This was one of the beautiful qualities about Benny — he saw the God-given value in everyone he encountered. He enjoyed mowing his yard, driving his John Deere tractor, golfing, going to grandchildren’s sporting events, spoiling them with freshly made popcorn and M&Ms, taking evening walks with Betty, and making little detours to Braum’s whenever he got the chance.
Benny was a man of solid faith. This — as he always said — was the foundation for who he was. At a young age, Benny chose to follow Jesus as his Lord and Savior. True to his promise, he faithfully served the Lord all the days of his life. He was not ashamed of his faith, nor did he have any reservations sharing the Gospel with others. He attended and faithfully served as a Deacon at First Baptist Church in Elgin for many years. In his later years, he attended and faithfully served at First Baptist East in Lawton.
Benny passed away on Aug. 17, 2021. He was 81 years old. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, parents-in-law and three siblings and their spouses: Bettye (Taylor) Worth and husband Danny; Bill Taylor and wife Helga, and Bob Taylor and wife Vadie; a special brother-in-law, Hank Keller and sister-in-law, Beverly Ann Lake; a grandson Justin Boyer; a great-grandson Seth Martin; and a nephew Dean Bowles.
He leaves behind his wife Betty Taylor of the home, his daughters: Kimberly Chapman and husband Alphonso of Elgin; Patrice Dolch and husband Mike of Anadarko, and son Kent Taylor and wife Cristy of Lawton; one brother, Don Taylor and wife Mary of Beaumont, Texas; two brothers-in-law: Tommy Lake and wife Beverly of Neosho, MO, and Terry Lake of Elgin; three sisters-in-law: Sandra Keller; Janice Lake, and Rhonda Tehauno and husband Adrian; numerous nieces, nephews and their spouses; 19 grandchildren and their spouses; 30 great-grandchildren, some with spouses; 5 great great-grandchildren, and countless extended family and friends who grew to adore him throughout the years.
He was joyful, humorous, and was full of meaningful stories and insight. He was incredibly strong, yet endearingly tender. He was the backbone when hard times came and a gentle comforter to those affected. He was a faithful protector over his family and friends; never abdicating his responsibilities as a man of God. Though he will be sorely missed by those he leaves behind, we are all incredibly grateful to God for the blessing of having Benny Taylor in our lives for the time we did.
Elgin Funeral home will host a visitation for friends and family on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. and on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at 10 a.m., at First Baptist East, 3302 SE Lee Blvd, Lawton, OK.
