Graveside service for Benny Jack Turner, 89, of Lawton will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma with Rev. Paul Appleby of First Christian Church officiating.
Mr. Turner passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Benny was born on August 31, 1930 in Holliday, Texas to Benjamin Lee and Helen (Prenderville) Turner. Benny, along with his two older sisters was raised in Burkburnett, TX. After graduating high school in Burkburnett, he joined the United States Army during the Korean War. Following basic training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, he was stationed in Germany with the Observation Unit of the Artillery. Benny then worked for Texico Oil until his retirement in 1989. In 1957, he married (Obera) Ann Adams. To this union, he became the loving father to a seven year old daughter, Janina. Benny and Ann were married 49 years until her death in 2006. They lived in several North and West Texas towns including Gainesville. They moved to Lawton in 1993 to be near their daughter and grandchildren. Benny was a member of the First Christian Church and the Center for Creative Living. He played in Bridge groups and delivered for Meals on Wheels. Before moving to the Lawton Fort Sill Veteran’s Center, he lived at the Village on Lee.
He is survived by his daughter, Janina VanNatta, of Lawton, OK; sister, Gwendolyn Owens, of Burleson, TX, granddaughter, Susan Head and Nathan, of Fort Worth, TX; grandson, Jeff VanNatta and Asyia, of Pigeon Forge, TN; brother in law and sister in law, Sam and Eddi Adams, of South Pasadena, FL; nieces, Janice Childers and Ron, of Pipe Creek, TX, Debbie Breeding of Burleson, TX, Sierra Uberig and Chris, of Wichita Falls, TX; nephews, Gary Metz and Terri of Crowley, TX and Michael Rhodes, of Durant, OK; as well as other relatives and beloved friends.
Benny was preceded in death by his wife, his parents; sister, Betty Jean and brother in law, Delmer; sister in law, Jackie.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawton Fort Sill Veteran’s Center at 501 SE Flowermound Road, Lawton, OK 73501.
