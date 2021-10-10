Mostly sunny early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Word has been received of the death of Bennie Ernest Henson, 82, of Lawton.
Mr. Henson left this earth to be with our Lord on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 in Lawton.
He obeyed his Lord in baptism in 1959 at 8th and Lee Church of Christ.
Services are planned for a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
God blessed Lloyd and Floy (Jones) Henson with Bennie on May 29, 1939 in Okemah. He was born second oldest of six brothers, Eugene, Joe, Roger, Gary, Lonnie, and Ronnie and one sister, Patsy Hargrove.
His many achievements in life began when he married the love of his life, Mary Cates, on Nov. 1, 1959.
In his early years, Bennie was a volunteer coach for boys football and basketball, and girls softball. He was president of Lincoln School PTA (even though he had no children in school at the time). He served on the YMCA Youth Board of Directors, organizing the YMCA Grade School Boys Club. He was also a circulation supervisor for the Lawton Constitution.
Bennie attended Cameron College, Elk City School of Preaching, and Bethel University where he received his Master’s Degree. He was an administrator of Grace Harding Group Homes and County Director 2 also for Children and Family services (State of Oklahoma).
He served six years in the national guard and three years in the reserves, often telling the story of how Elvis was serving there with him.
Bennie began preaching in January of 1968 and has been a minister for Churches of Christ in Oklahoma and Kansas throughout his life. He was the minister for Midway Church of Christ, east of Lawton until his death.
Left with decades of memories are his wife, Mary, of the home; brother, Gary of Kansas; his children: Rick Henson and wife, Tina, of Oklahoma City; Rebecca Collings, of Lawton, OK; and Tim Henson of Oklahoma City; his grandchildren: Mark Henson, and wife, Cassie; Amie Bryfczynski and husband, Joe; Bryan Day; Rachel Wilks, and husband Austin; Chris Day; and Chasten Rowland; and great-grandchildren: Lizzy; Waylon; Alice; Jacob; Katie and Easton.