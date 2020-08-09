Private family service for Bennie B. Doane was celebrated Friday, August 7, 2020 in Bastrop, Texas. A video of the service may be viewed at www.marrsjonesnewby.com
Private family burial will be held in the Altus City Cemetery, Altus, Oklahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A good shepherd has been led to greener pastures and still waters. Bennie Bert Doane died peacefully early August 4, 2020 with his devoted wife of 68 years, Betty, holding his hand and family nearby. Bennie was born October 13, 1928 to Harry Doane and Clarella (Odell) Doane in Major County, OK. The second child of four siblings, Lois, Ted and Harriet, all deceased. Early childhood experiences lead him to decide on a life devoted to agriculture. An active and honored high school life in sports and FFA lead to Oklahoma A&M, now Oklahoma State University. While there he participated on a National Championship Meat Judging Team and membership in the Phi Kappa Phi Scholastic fraternity. It was at university that he met the love of his life, Bessie (Betty Howard).
After graduation, the couple moved to Iowa where Bennie was a flock manager for a well-respected sheep producer. The war in Korea shortened that employment. In the Army Bennie was sent to Korea in 1952 as a survey crew chief. An honorable and distinguished tour of duty and refusal of a military commission returned Bennie home to Betty and his new son, Mark.
The family then moved to South Dakota where he was the farm manager for a sheep and cattle facility. In South Dakota their daughter, Linda, was born. The major shift in Bennie’s life occurred in 1959 when the family moved to Champaign, Illinois where he became the shepherd at the University of Illinois. Here his occupation was replaced by his vocation. Returning to the academic environment sparked his obsession with teaching and research. Earning his Master of Science at U of I while establishing his reputation as a respected livestock judge allowed Bennie to travel the country judging in most of the states. It was his work with his students on the judging team that gave him the most joy and satisfaction.
Moving to Cameron University in Lawton, Ok. returned the Doanes closer to their families and allowed Bennie a greater opportunity to impact students and communities. He encouraged students to do their best, many pursuing advanced degrees. He was always willing to share his knowledge of livestock, pasture, feed and thoughts on life to anyone, willing or not!
After retirement from Cameron Bennie and Betty continued to care for sheep and cattle on the family farm for many years until life dictated that they forgo that active lifestyle.
They moved to Bastrop, Texas in 2018 to be closer to family, especially young great granddaughters and great grandsons.
Bennie is preceded in death by his parents and daughter. Surviving family include: his wife, Betty, son, Mark and his wife, Kathryn, granddaughter, Mica Perez, her husband, Jose and 2 great grandsons, Ashton and Aiden, grandson Matthew Doane and his wife, Jessica and great granddaughters, Ella and Avery and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bennie had many special sayings. One to remember which he often said, “A short pencil is better than a long memory!”
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, to please make memorials to the charity of your choice.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com