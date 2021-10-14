Retired business owner, Bennie Aaron Cooper Sr., age 88 of Piedmont, stepped into eternity peacefully after a long history of illnesses on Oct. 11, 2021 at his home, with his loving family by his side. Bennie was born on April 17, 1933 on a farm near Faxon, to Elmer Lee (Babe) and Ruby Esta (Petty) Cooper. Bennie graduated from Indiahoma High School where he participated in basketball, baseball, and raising and showing pigs. After high school, Bennie attended Cameron College for 1 ½ years, then worked in the banking industry and eventually moved home to help his dad’s family business. Later, he joined the Navy where he had special privileges because his units’ General chose Bennie out of all the new recruits to be his special aide because Bennie was skilled in typing. After the Navy, Bennie the entrepreneur, started many businesses including Bennie’s marine, a grocery store called Lawtonka Discount, apartment complexes, and Sleep Shops, Etc. where he finally retired at 67 years of age.
Bennie was a quiet, peaceful gentleman of integrity who loved our Lord, his family, and his dogs, Dutch, Fritz, Dollar and Texas. Bennie impacted the lives of everyone he touched with his quick wit and his kind gentle spirit. He cherished his family and friends and prayed for all of them daily. Bennie was also a giver to anyone he thought was evangelizing the lost.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Marlene Cooper; a sister, Crystal Mozelle Fischer; two daughters and their spouses: Vickie and Mitch Ange of Cache and Elizabeth and Louis LaPointe of Gosher, AL; 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren with an additional six children who bring with them 15 more grandchildren and 27 more great-grandchildren to Bennie and Marlene’s blended family. Bennie is survived by many other relatives and friends.
Bennie is preceded in death by his parents, Babe and Ruby Cooper, a son Bennie Cooper Jr. and a daughter, Ruby Gaye Cooper. The family would also like to thank our daughter, Michele Chavira who put her life on hold, from Arizona to make it possible for Bennie to spend his last days at home as he desired.