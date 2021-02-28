Benjamin Thomas Ansley IV of Asheville, North Carolina, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. He was 79.
Ben was born July 19, 1941, to Verlena W. Stringer-Streit and Benjamin Thomas Ansley III in Amarillo, Texas, and grew up in Lawton. He earned a BA in economics from Oklahoma State University, and served in the United States Army (101st Airborne division) and in the Marines. Ben’s many interests included art (he was an avid sculptor and painter), international travel, cooking, and reading. He volunteered in adult literacy, and with Kairos Prison Ministry and a migrant mission in Florida. He was a member of Central Methodist Church in Asheville. He co-owned and managed several businesses in the paper and natural gas industries, as well as creating his own fine craft art business. Before moving to Asheville, Ben spent time living in Tampa, Florida. Upon retiring to Asheville, he enjoyed the camaraderie of his two OLLI men’s groups as well as daily painting in his studio, and the scenic mountains of North Carolina.
In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by his former spouse, Ronda Ansley, and a sister, Beth Ansley Ingram.
He is survived by Sara Sterling Ansley, his wife of 32 years; children: Melissa Binnig (Joseph) of Huffman, Texas; Benjamin Ansley V of Gainesville, Florida; and foster daughter, Faith Price (Christian) of Columbia, Missouri; sister, Jo Lynn Kramer (Les) of Tampa, Florida; and grandchildren: Harrison and Hanna Binnig of Huffman, Texas, and Eva and Adelyn Fabrick (and their mother Elena) of Gainesville, Florida. Ben is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews across the US and Canada. Ben’s wit, warmth, joy and love of conversation will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Literacy Together, formerly Buncombe Literacy Council (www.lit-together.org/donate/), or to Homeward Bound, housing for homeless (PO Box 1166, Asheville, North Carolina or homewardboundwnc.org/donate/). A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Central United Methodist Church memorial garden.