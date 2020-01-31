Benjamin Cody Lyn Witten, 37, of Fort Cobb, OK passed away as a result of a motorcycle accident in Oklahoma City, OK on Monday, January 27th, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1982 in Lawton, OK to Mary Payne Witten. He grew up in Graham, Texas where he lived until 1998. He moved to Fort Cobb, OK and attended Anadarko High School where he graduated in 2001. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force reserves. Ben had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed time with his family and it was said many times by others that here come those “Damn Witten Boys”! He enjoyed cooking, especially grilling, music, working on classic cars and muscle cars. He was a Texas Rangers fan and had been able to travel extensively across the United States and had visited numerous baseball parks. He loved to ride his Indian motorcycle that he affectionately called his “Indian Babe”. His work partner was his beloved French Bulldog named Cooper AKA “Coop-A-Loops” who went with him on his job as a pipe line safety inspector for various gas companies nation wide. He was a God fearing man and was a member of the Comanche Nation Tribe and a descendant of the Caddo Tribe.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Witten, of Fort Cobb, OK
Two brothers; Sheridan Witten, El Reno, OK
Hank Hughes, El Reno, OK
His sister; Melanine Permansu, Walters, OK
neices and nephews; Bailey, Paige, Demi and Eli.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marvin and Dena Payne; His cousins; John, Ciera, Tye and Keelie
Prayer Services: 7:00 P.M., Thursday, January, 30, 2020
Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Anadarko, OK
Funeral Services: 11:00 A.M., Friday, January 31, 2020
First Baptist Church, Anadarko, OK
Officiating: Rev. Lynn Bellamy
Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fort Cobb, OK
Services under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Anadarko, OK
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.smithfuneralservices.com