Memorial service for Benjamin “Ben” McCugh, 33, of Lawton will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with Dan Capri officiating.
Mr. McCugh passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in Lawton.
Due to Covid restriction masks are required at the funeral home.
Live streaming will be available on our website grayfuneral.com
Benjamin was born on Dec. 16, 1987 in Tyler, Texas to Michael and Cynthia (Jack) McCugh. He grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 2007. He served his country in the United States Army where he received many awards and medals including the Purple Heart. He returned home to Lawton and worked for his dad in the carpentry business. He married Fern Corrigan on Aug. 18, 2013 in Lawton.
He is survived by his parents: Cindy and Mike McCugh, of the home; his brother and sister-in-law, David and Stephanie McCugh, and their daughter, Marleigh McCugh, all of Bowie, TX; his former spouse, Fern; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; his beloved dog, Callie; and a host of loving friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; his aunt, Rachel Gray; and his uncle, Brent Jack.
