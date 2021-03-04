A private service will be held for Belinda Marie Riding, age 59, of Lawton.
The sun set on Belinda Marie Riding on Feb. 21 2021. She was born March 26, 1961 in Lawton. She served four years in the Army as a nurse before being honorably discharged. After her service, she became a part time homemaker and was a tire inspector at Goodyear. Belinda was a member of New Life Fellowship where she served as an usher. She was a God fearing woman who was very loving and giving. Belinda will always be greatly loved and sorely missed.
She is survived by her son, Monzell Riding II; her parents: Connie Campbell, Lawton and Ernest Wiley, Fredrick; four sisters: Diana Lee, Lawton; Jacqueline Wiley, Washington; Carolyn Piersaul, North Carolina and Erniko Wiley, Lawton, and three brothers: Ernest, Eric, and Evan, all of Lawton.
