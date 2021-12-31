Funeral service for Becky Lynn Smith Parks will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The family will greet friends at visitation from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Becky Smith Parks died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 53. She was born Nov. 20, 1968 in Lawton, and was the daughter of Roger Lee and Jahrea (Friedman) Smith. Becky grew up in Lawton and was a 1987 graduate of Eisenhower High School, later attending Cameron University. Becky married Scott Gallops and together they had two children, Zoe and Zachary. Although she and Scott later divorced, they remained close friends and co-parents. She married Brian W. Parks on May 4, 2012 in Lawton.
Becky was a hard worker, a characteristic she learned from her parents and her grandmother while working at the Vogue clothing store. Becky later worked for Flowers by Ramon, Lawton Floral West, Casual Corner and served as editor for both the Red River and Okie Magazines. At the time of her death, she owned and operated Okie Chic in Lawton.
Becky’s biggest two passions were being a mother to her children Zoe and Zac and helping others. Becky started the nonprofit One Lawton where she tirelessly worked to help families every Thanksgiving to make sure families with children had meals. One Lawton also helped other community services organizations such as Hungry Hearts and Community Feeding Ministry. She also worked with the homeless at C Carter Crane Homeless Shelter helping the people get back on their feet. Active in many national and local charities and social groups, Becky was known for having numerous friends. She coordinated high school reunions, food drives, and acted as a historian for her class until her death. She was particularly close to girlfriends she maintained close friendships with since childhood, many of whom she stayed in weekly contact with throughout her life. Her constant care and communication will be missed greatly.
Becky is survived by her husband, Brian W. Parks, of the home; her children: Zoe Rebecca Gallops and fiancé Kevin Snover, Lawton, and Zachary John Gallops, Lawton; her cousins: Shelley Williams and husband Vernon; Dana Corriveau; Taylor Williams; Lauren Gillian and husband Robert and their children Hona and Monroe; her step-children: Bekah Whiteside and husband Jasper and Jace Parks; her step-grandchildren: Aubrey and Thora Whiteside; and her half-brother, Marvin Baryo.
Her parents, Roger and Jahrea Smith; former spouse, Scott Gallops; grandmother, Lottie Friedman; and her aunt, Hona John, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to https://hungryheartslawton.com/
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com