Beatrice “Sue” Winifred Roach Arterberry went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at home with her loving Obituary family by her side.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Post Oak Mennonite Brethren Church, Indiahoma with Pastor (s) John Webb and Dean Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Post Oak Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Viewing will be Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home in Lawton.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Kathy D. Daniel of the home; sons: Jimmy W. Arterberry Jr. of Medicine Park, and Ricky D. Arterberry Sr. of Indiahoma; brother, Harley H. Roach of Indiahoma; sisters: Arlene J. Wilson and Linda A. Roach of Indiahoma; sister-in-laws: Virgie M. Kassanavoid and Susannah Roach both of Cache; six grandchildren: Vanessa K. Huff and husband Matt of Madison, AL; Ricky D. Arterberry Jr. of Perry; Steven G. Arterberry of Midland, TX; Joshua G. Arterberry of Ninnekah; Brooke L-N. and husband Marcus Robello of Norman, and Zachary T. Daniel and wife Taylor of Weatherford; 14 great-grandchildren: Jackson, Lincoln, Kameron, Aspynn, Kendall, Faith, Zoey, Hinley, Caleb, Savannah, Kixx, Ella Grace, Phoenix, and Ella Ann; nieces: Marilyn, Jennifer/Elizabeth, Suzanne, and Felicia; nephews: Dennis, Edward, and James; a host of Numunu special nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren that called her Grandma Sue or Aunt Sue, as well as numerous other people including Elder Numunu and her church family who called her “Sister Sue”(name assigned by James “Two-Dogs” Pedany).
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Flora (Niyah) and Melvin “Poker” G. Roach Sr.; husband, Jimmy “N5UJB” W. Arterberry Sr.; son, Terry “Talks a Lot” D. Arterberry; brothers: Stacy Kassanavoid; Howard “Toy” M. Roach, and Milburn “Boot” Roach; brother-in-law, James F. Wilson; sister-in-law, Alice Roach; special cousin, Phillip “Roddy” Yernipcut; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Sue was born on March 6, 1940 at Lawton Indian Hospital to Flora (Niyah) and Melvin G. Roach Sr., and a member of the Comanche Tribe. She was a direct descendant of Emerson Niyah, Habbyworkee, Kiowa Yoko, Nappeywat, Nah Wick Ah, and Sauty Poco.
She was a member of the Post Oak M.B. Church, baptized at the site of the original Post Oak Mission, which is now part of the Fort Sill Military Reservation. Sue was one of the first students to attend the Post Oak Mission School when it was established in 1948, and later graduated from the 8th grade in 1954. She then attended Indiahoma Public School graduating in 1958. Sue also attended Cameron University studying Accounting. Sue married the love of her life, Jimmy W. Arterberry Sr. on Nov. 29, 1957, in Cache. They were married until his passing in February of 2016, for 59 years.
Her working career began at the USAFAC Fort Sill. This career included working with the Officer Candidate School, Commissary, AG Publications, Records Management, Civilian Personnel Office, and Department of Information Management. She retired after 30 years of loyal and dedicated Civilian Service to the Department of the Army in April 1993. Her prestigious career was recognized by receiving many awards her tenure at Fort Sill. Along her career journey, she developed many lifelong friendships, which continued until her death on earth. Sue was a prolific reader who Loved Bingo, Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, board games, Reader’s Digest, National Geographic, and all games of knowledge with her family and friends. She was an expert playing Scrabble. She loved all card games, and enjoyed her lunch hour activities playing Bridge with her co-workers. Cigarette Sue, (name given to her by her grandkids as a joke because she never smoked), spent countless late nights playing any game her kids or grandkids nephews, nieces, wanted to play into the early morning hours. She spent numerous hours daily on the phone with her sisters, Arlene and Linda. Sue loved her family dearly, and brought a lot of joy into the lives of everyone she met.