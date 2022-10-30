Beatrice “Sue” Winifred Roach Arterberry went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at home with her loving Obituary family by her side.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Post Oak Mennonite Brethren Church, Indiahoma with Pastor (s) John Webb and Dean Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Post Oak Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.