Funeral service for Beatrice M. Cannon, 89, Lawton, will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Trinity Assembly of God with Rev. Lloyd Grubbs, Pastor and Chaplain Mike Thompson of Faith Hospice officiating.
She quietly departed this life Monday, February 17th, 2020 at Willow Park Nursing Home in Lawton.
Mrs. Beatrice “Bea” Cannon, daughter of the late Jude D. and Dorthy Elrod, was born June 2, 1930 in Sulpher Springs, Georgia. She was raised and attended school in Georgia where she made life-long friends. She was the second oldest child of six. At an early age she professed her faith in Jesus Christ. She was a founding member of Calvary Assembly of God in Lawton, Oklahoma, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She then became one of the founding members of Trinity Assembly of God in Lawton, Oklahoma.
She was united in holy matrimony to Russell Eugene Cannon on June 17th, 1951 in Gaffney, South Carolina. This union was blessed with four very smart, beautiful and ambitious girls. Their children were the loves of their lives. Russell preceded her in death on December 3, 1989.
Mrs. Cannon was a hard working mother and wife. She supported her husband through his military career. She was very crafty and shared her love when she opened Cannons Crafts. She was loved by many. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Sharon Means and Ron Means of Lawton, Theresa Nichols and Ralph Nichols of Waverly, Tennessess. Brenda Boyle and Bill Boyle of Lawton, Nichole Cannon (Pierce) and Steven Pierce of Lawton, OK. Her Grandchildren: Sonmi Gervase and Don, Jann Kisseberth and Mark, Kenneth Bentley, William Bentley, Katherine Tilton and Marc, Eric Means and Amber, Thomas Bentley and Meredith, Allison Paynter and Michael, Kinna Boyle, Konnor Tilton, Kiely Tilton, Sasha Gervase, Tiffany VanHoorebeke and Cody, Angelique Nanney-Pierce, Cadence Nanney-Pierce, Kendle Cunningham, and Serenity Grace Pierce. Her great grandchildren: Destiny Martinez, Hunter Martinez, Hunter Estes, Stephen Estes, Laila Means, Nova Means, Hayden Means, Ryder Means, Riker Means, Christian Bentley, Cannon Bentley, Ellianna Grace Bentley, and Abel VanHoorbeck. Her siblings: Jackie Elrod and Thelma, and Oma Elrod-McBryer. She has many nieces and nephews, along with great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jude Elrod, mother, Dorthy Elrod, brother, James “Shorty” Elrod, brother, Rev. Alvin Elrod, brother, Edward Elrod, son in law, Richard Heflin, nephew, David McBryer and grandson, Taigen Nanney.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com