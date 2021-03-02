Beatrice Kay Dolen, age 68, of Sterling passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at her residence.
Kay Dolen and her twin sister Barbara were born June 19, 1952 in Sterling, Colorado to William Robert Duddie and Luella Spanjer Duddie. She grew up with her family in Haxtun, CO and at the age of twelve was placed in foster care and spent her adolescent years in Santa Rosa, CA and graduated from Piner High School in 1970. After graduation, Kay returned to Colorado and lived with her mother and at eighteen was confirmed in the Lutheran Church. Kay enlisted in the Women’s Army Corp and served for two years before she married Charles W. Dolen. They were married for 23 years prior to their divorce. In the late 70s and the early 80s, Kay worked for the Lawton Constitution beginning as a receptionist and later working in circulation as a Carrier Manager. In 1989, Kay began her career as a CNA, she loved her patients and many became close friends. In 1996, Kay met Gus Vasil. They shared 12 years together as friends and companions and for more than half of that time she was his nurse. He was the love of her life. Over the years, Kay enjoyed fishing and gardening and playing bingo. Her biggest joy was her daughter, LaDonna and her granddaughter, Morgan.
Preceded in death by her mother, Luella Duddie; brother, Irvin Duddie and sister, Barbara Duddie.
Kay is survived by her daughter, LaDonna Haag of Kyle, Texas; granddaughter, Morgan Haag of Lawton; her best friend, Shirley Mullins of White Cloud, MI, and sister, Elizabeth Gerber of Ft Wayne, IN, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.
Per Kay’s wishes there will not be a memorial service.