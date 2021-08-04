Bearl Gene Dixon age 70, of Hurst, Texas passed away Tuesday evening, July 27, 2021, surrounded by family in Hurst, Texas, due to health complications.
He was born Sept. 11, 1950 in Columbus, Georgia to Millie C. Dixon and Bearl S. Dixon.
Bearl graduated from Lawton High in Lawton in 1968 then attended Cameron University for two years before joining the USAF in 1970. He was married to Delores Dixon on June 4, 1971 in Lawton. Being born into the military family and traveling around for a bit played a role into him joining the military himself in which he and his family were stationed in many locations including Washington D.C., Ramstein Germany, Minot North Dakota, Muskogee, Oklahoma (where he was a recruiter), Wichita Falls, Texas, Geilenkirchen Germany NATO AFB, and ending his career at Whiteman AFB near Warrensburg, Missouri. where he resided for 30 years.
His career with the Air Force spanned 22 years to retirement in 1992. While in the Air Force he fulfilled many roles and ended his career as Master Sergeant. During his military career he obtained his associate’s and bachelor’s degree from Park University. After retirement Bearl began his career at the United States Postal Service, where he worked for 18 years before retiring again.
Some of his passion and enjoyment came from playing golf, attending and watching NASCAR, cheering the OU Sooners and Dallas Cowboys, spending time with friends and loved ones. He was a devout Christian. He attended New Life Church in Oak Grove, Missouri for 20 plus years. His humor, generosity and love for others was infectious. Everyone loved his personality and he was always the life of the party, if you don’t believe me you could have asked him. He’s the one over in the corner singing “you ain’t nothin but a hound dog, cryin’ all the time!”
He is survived by Shanna (Matt) Summitt of Warrensburg, MO; Shawn Dixon of Higginsville, MO; Shane (Karrisa) Dixon of Warrensburg, MO; Seth (Ruth) Dixon of Warrensburg, MO; his beloved grandchildren: Noah; Hannah; and Maci Summitt; Alexis and Hayley Dixon; Malachi and Kinslee Dixon; Ezra and Liviana Dixon, and his brother, Jerry (Gail) Dixon of Cache.
He was predeceased in death by wife Delores Dixon, brother, Harold Dixon, parents, Bearl and Millie Dixon.