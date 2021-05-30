Funeral mass for Bartholomew Welch, 88, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Lawton, with Rev. John Paul Lewis officiating.
Mr. Welch passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Lawton.
Burial will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush, New York.
Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home and a Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Bartholomew as born on Nov. 3, 1932 in Albany, New York to Bartholomew P. and Ruth (Meehan) Welch. Bart graduated from Catholic High School in Albany and was a Korean War Veteran. He worked many years at the Fort Sill Bowling Alley. Bart was an active and faithful member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He had a special place in his heart for his church family. Bart was a 38 year member of the family of “Friends of Bill”. He was a avid golfer and also bowled several 300 games. It is said that out of town relatives had to get hold of him at Thunder Bird Lanes. He loved to win a hole from his long time golfing partner, Denny Merrifield. Bart was a New York Yankee fan and enjoyed watching all sports. He was warmly known as “Uncle Bart” by his sister, Deloris Purcell’s family. With loving care of all of his families he learned how to use his Irish heritage to become a real survivor.
He is survived by relatives: Patrick and Kathleen Purcell; Nancy and Steve Agans; Julie and John Sanford; Gena Purcell; Jackie and Jerry Alevisatos; Geri and Mike Mancini, and Amy and Carl Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and Kim and David Santore.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.