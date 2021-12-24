Funeral service for Barbee J. Barker will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at First Christian Church with Rev. Paul Applebey, Pastor officiating.
Private family burial will be at a later date in Highland Cemetery, Lawton.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Barbee J. Barker, 76, of Lawton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Lawton. She was born Oct. 17, 1945 in Tulsa, to Charles J. Pelton Sr., and Jeanne D. (DeJarnette) Pelton. She married William P. “Bill” Barker on April 17, 1965 in Oklahoma City. Barbee was a graduate of Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. She began a long teaching career at Lawton High School and ended with one year at MacArthur High School. She was a teacher and coach at Lawton High School, teaching such courses as typing, accounting 1 and 2, and business machines. She served as the Lawton Highsteppers sponsor/coach for many years and later became the girls soccer coach for the Wolverines. Barbee was a member of First Christian Church, the Oklahoma Retired Education Association, and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Barbee was an amazing person who never met a stranger and if she did, they soon wouldn’t be. She loved her family, especially the grandchildren, and her faith. She loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, and making memories with her family and friends. Barbee and Bill, every summer would tow their fifth wheel trailer to South Fork, Colorado and spend time and fish with friends there. Her greatest joy was her family, friends, and the students she taught over the years. She was one of a kind in so many ways and will truly be missed.
Barbee is survived by her husband of the home; one son, William Brent Barker and his wife Julie of Keller, Texas; one daughter, Amanda J. Organ and husband Joe of Belton, Texas; seven grandchildren: Xavier Hall, Logan Hall, Atticus Barker, Annika Barker, Aniah Hall, Jason Organ, and Jennifer Organ; one niece, Nicole Best and husband Rob of Toronto, Canada, and one nephew, C.J. Pelton of Houston, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Gavin Barker, and one brother, Charles Pelton Jr.