Barbara Wann, 77, Walters, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on April 1, 2022. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 10 a.m., at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Walters, officiated by Rev. John Paul Lewis with burial at the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home. A wake will proceed on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel in Walters.
Barbara Lou Meyer was born on a farm east of Walters on Oct. 27, 1944, to Alice Emma Haynes Meyer and Charlie Augusta Meyer. The family moved to Hastings, and then to Temple, where she attended school and graduated in 1962. After graduation, she moved to California for a short time to live with her sister Charlene and then returned to Temple. She then worked at Haggar factory for a few years. One night in November 1964, while dragging main in Walters she met her husband to be Dick Wann. They married Aug. 12, 1966, and lived in Walters. In the fall of 1966, she passed her Civil Service test and went to work at Fort Sill. She worked in various positions at Fort Sill in the AG Division. She ended her career as a Supervisor of AG Evaluations Work Center earning numerous awards for efficiency. She retired in 2000 after completing almost 34 years of Federal Service.
Barbara and Dick were married for 55 years and had three children, Stephen, Christy, and Stacey. They enjoyed attending all of their school events and were so proud when all three of them earned degrees from the University of Oklahoma.
Barbara loved Jesus and her church. She especially enjoyed going to her church and working in the flower beds. She just recently completed a garden at the church that she named Mary’s Garden. She was always an active participant and served as Parish Council President, Director of Religious Education, Sunday School Teacher, Women’s Sodality President, Lector, Eucharistic Minister, and gardener. She especially enjoyed being the Chairman of the annual Mardi Gras carnival. Barbara was also Treasurer and President of the Southwest Region of Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women. She then became Treasurer, President, and then Provence Director of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City.
Barbara enjoyed sewing and was very talented. She would make her children clothing, beautiful Christmas and Easter dresses for her girls, bridesmaid dresses, her grandchildren’s baby bedding, Halloween costumes, memory quilts, and even altar cloths for her church. She also loved to scrapbook and created wonderful albums for her family.
She loved spending time with her family. She especially loved attending her grandchildren’s events, not missing any if she could help it. She also loved to go to the lake with her family and friends to camp out, fish, and ski. Before retirement in 1997, they bought a lot at Soldier Creek on Lake Texoma and created a lake home for their family. If she wasn’t fishing or boating, she would be working in the yard. She loved to be outside and working in her flower beds whether it was at home, the lake, or the church. After her retirement, she was also active in community projects such as the construction of Kidtopia, a new parish hall for the church, and she participated in the Walters Dalia Flower Club. She also kept her three grandchildren that lived in Walters, Kyle, Calli, and Carter, and she enjoyed every minute of it.
She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Lynn Wann, her parents, Charlie and Alice Meyer, her sister, Charlene Blum, and her brother, Kenneth Paul Meyer.
She is survived by her loving husband of the home and her children: Christy Renee Ray of Walters and her husband Michael; Stacey Marie Haynes of Washington, OK and her husband Bryan; six grandchildren: Kyle Andrew Ray of Oklahoma City; Calli Jewell Ray and Carter Stephen Ray of Walters; Baylor Ray Haynes, Stevie Grace Haynes, and Sophie Marie Haynes all of Washington, OK, two brothers: Charles Meyer and wife Bevelyin, and John Meyer all of Temple; sister-in-Law, Patricia Fisher of Walters; brother-in-Law, Donnie Wann of Dumas, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She will be loved and missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Walters Education Foundation, or Walters Cemetery Fund.