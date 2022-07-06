Barbara Waid Bradshaw was born Aug. 11, 1935 to Vollie and Inez Bryan Waid in Frederick. As a young child they moved to Ryan, until Vollie was drafted into WW2. After the war they moved back to Sterling where they bought a grocery store.
She graduated from Sterling High School in 1953.
She married Earnest Bradshaw Sept. 4, 1954 in the Sterling Church of Christ. They moved to Ozark, Alabama but returned to Oklahoma in 1956. After living in Weatherford and Selman, they returned to Sterling and began Sterling Grocery with her mother.
While working in the grocery store, she received her degree from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in 1968. She then began a 26-year career teaching 4th grade in Elgin.
She was a member of the Sterling Church of Christ and Ladies Town and Country.
She is survived by four sons and their wives: Dwayne and Ann of Edmond; Bart and Stacy of Sterling; Craig and Angel of Bartlesville, and Kevin and Jana of Stillwater; and a special brother-in-law, Nealis of Sterling who has been part of her family since 1957 and his wife Carolyn; ten grandchildren: Melissa Noakes and husband Brett; Amanda Eary and husband Rus-sell; Travis Bradshaw; Amber Scott and husband Patrick; Corey Bradshaw and wife Selena; Ryan Bradshaw; Zachary Bradshaw; Lauren Cosby and husband Nathan; Mitchell Bradshaw, and Karsyn Bradshaw, and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and twin brothers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westview Boys’ Home in Hollis.
Funeral services for Barbara J. Bradshaw, 86 of Sterling, will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 7, at Sterling Church of Christ in Sterling, with Preacher James Rennaker officiating. Burial will follow at the Sterling Cemetery, under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home.