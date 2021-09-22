Barbara Jean Patterson, 85, Lawton, went her heavenly home on Friday Sept. 17, 2021 in Lawton with her loving family by her side.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday Sept. 23, 2021 at Post Oak Cemetery with Billy Komahcheet officiating. Burial will follow at Post Oak Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Barbara was born Dec. 6, 1935 in Lawton to Bob and Jane (Woommavovah) Tenequer. She graduated from Fort Sill Indian School. She was a proud full blood member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
She enjoyed going to the casino, pow pows, bingo, Comanche Elderly Centers, pending time with her family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her kids: Karen and Glen Evans (Crumbley); Michael and Susan Crumbley; Frankie and Suzanne Patterson all of Lawton; Lisa Ezell of Oklahoma City; grandkids: Shannon; Matt; Parker; Taylor; Leah; Lance; Brieanna; Chad; Brandan; Brett; Melinda; Ravyn; Cia and Mitchell; great grand kids: Jace; Carter; Bly and Clara; Bailey; Emma; Maci; Adylen; Jayda; Jaylen; Adylen; Savannah; Cheyenne; Dakota; Ciera; Colton; Holsten; Micah; Kain; son-in-law, Tommy Hodges; sibling: Bob Tenequer; two great great-grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Jane Tenequer; granddaughter, Crystal Ingle; brothers: Max Burgess, Andrew Tenequer, Nathaniel Woommavovah and Ray Tenequer; sisters: Ruth Simmons, Ethelene Tenequer, Ruth Woommavovah, Beatrice Samis; children: Glenda Hodges, Gary bob Tenequer, Monette Mantzke.
