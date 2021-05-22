Funeral for Barbara Shotts, 68, Wichita Falls, Texas, will be Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Letitia Cemetery.
Mrs. Shotts died May 19, 2021.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 22, 2021 @ 3:37 am
Funeral for Barbara Shotts, 68, Wichita Falls, Texas, will be Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Letitia Cemetery.
Mrs. Shotts died May 19, 2021.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.