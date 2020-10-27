Barbara Rae Sommers Buchanan passed on to her heavenly home on October 24, 2020 with all of her family by her side. Barbara was born to Frank and Verna Rae Sommers on November 24, 1931. She was raised at Saddle Mountain on the family ranch riding horses and playing in the creek. Barbara attended Victory and 101 country schools and graduated from Cooperton High School in 1950. Rosebud met her life long cowboy and soul mate as he rode over the mountain on one of his many roping excursions. She led him to Cameron College where she was one of the prettiest basketball queens on the campus. From there they went to Oklahoma A & M (GO OSU!) where they both graduated in 1954. They were united in marriage at the Holy City in the Wichita Mountains on September 6, 1953. Chester and Barbara enjoyed 67 years of married life and were blessed with 3 children Mallory, Mert, and Max.
Barbara loved her children. One of her greatest joys was being surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved attending OSU football games and summer sundays with friends and family at Saddle Mountain picnics, but most most of all, she loved being with Chet.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Belle Reeder, and her favorite son-in-law Brad Davis.
She is survived by her devoted husband Chester Lea Buchanan; 3 Children: Mallory Davis, Mert Buchanan and wife Jeri, Max Buchanan and wife Donna; Grandchildren: Dierra Heglin and husband Trapper, Chanan Davis and wife Bailey, Bryson Davis and wife Shelby, Johnna Buchanan & Alex Elliot, Hannah Smith and husband Cody, Mariah Buchanan, Brandy Hybarger and husband Steven; Great Grandchildren: Addie & Thatcher Heglin, Bryer, Ryder & Zola Smith, Tinley Davis, Olivia & Sophia Hybarger, And two on the way; Sister: Oma Buchanan, All her friends and family.
The Buchanan family would like to say thank you to Sue Livermore and Humanity Hospice for loving and caring for Barbara.