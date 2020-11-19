Funeral service for Barbara Marylin Anderson, age 84, of Frederick, will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Frederick with Rev. Jim Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain Park, Oklahoma under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick, Oklahoma. Mrs. Anderson passed away on Tuesday evening, November 17, 2020, at her home in Frederick, Oklahoma.
Barbara Marylin (Marsh) Anderson was born on January 18, 1936 in Plainview, Texas to Riley Floyd and Alcyone (King) Marsh. She attended Snyder Public Schools and graduated from Snyder High School in 1954. On September 3, 1954, Barbara was united in marriage to Kenneth Douglas Anderson in Snyder, Oklahoma. They moved to Stillwater where they attended Oklahoma A. & M. In 1969, the family moved to Mangum where she worked as a bookkeeper at the cotton gin and later the wheat elevator. After moving to Hobart in 1980, Barbara worked at the Farmer’s Co-op. She and Kenneth moved to Frederick in 1989, where they were active as members of the First Christian Church. Her church and church family were important parts of her life. They loved to square dance and enjoyed the friendships they were blessed with. Fond memories for the family were made on their yearly road trip to Ruidoso, New Mexico. Barbara’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was well known for her Angel Food Cakes, Peanut Butter Fudge, Pecan and Coconut Cream Pies.
She is survived by a daughter, Debara Craig and husband Don of Indiahoma, Oklahoma; a son, Dr. Mark Anderson and wife Dr. Rhonda Anderson of Atascocita, Texas; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Marsh of Abilene, Texas, Sue Roberts and husband Grant of Altus, Oklahoma and Rena Gibbons and husband Eddie of Mountain, Park, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren, Douglas Craig and wife Emily, Dasha Rogers and husband T.J., Victoria Anderson, Joseph Anderson, Rebecca Day and husband Phillip, Monica Hodgden and husband Cody and Jeremy Bockelman and wife Natalie; fourteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Anderson on April 19, 2020; one son, Larry Anderson; one grandson; Eric Anderson; one brother, Rob Marsh; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, J.R. and Ernestine Anderson.
The family will greet friends on Thursday evening, November 19, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.at the funeral home.
