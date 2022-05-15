Funeral Services for Barbara Lou Payne, 84, of Lawton, will be at 1 p.m., Monday May 16, 2022 at the 8th and Lee Church of Christ with Billy Palmer officiating. A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 15 2022 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Barbara was born on Jan. 4, 1938 at 816 Jefferson to the late John W. and Lillie Mae (Christmas) Rimmel in Lawton. She grew up and attended Lawton Public Schools. She also worked for American Beauty Shop and Dorothy’s Beauty Shop. She was a licensed beautician until just last year. She was a housewife while we were growing up and then went back to work outside of the home when we were in elementary school. She worked for Lawton Public Schools as a teacher’s aid. She was also home when we got home from school so we were not home alone. She worked at Ford Painter Drug and Earl Drug South for many years as well.
Barbara is survived by her son, Johnny Payne and wife Debbie; daughters: Cheryl Bukky and husband Clyde, and Vickie Payne all of Lawton; four grandchildren: Abigail Divis and husband Creed of Oklahoma City; Jeremy Payne, Christopher Payne of Lawton, and Amber Binder and husband Dennis of Lawton; three great-grandchildren: Kinyn, Ambreanna, and Breanna, all of Lawton; a brother, Sam Rimmel of Ocean Springs, MS; and a sister, Patricia Rimmel of Lawton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, Lillie and John Rimmel, Truman and Inez Payne (father and mother-in-law); sisters-in-law: Leona McAllister; Lois Scott; Mary Lou Duncan; Sharon McAllister, and Adele Rimmel; brothers-in-law: David Wayne Payne; Allen Payne, and Jerry Don Payne.