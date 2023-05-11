Barbara Ann MacDonald was born in Deloraine, Manitoba, on July 31, 1937, beloved daughter of Olive Grace Moffat and John Anderson MacDonald. A graduate of Kamloops Secondary School, Kamloops, British Columbia, in 1956 and in 1959 as a registered nurse from the Vancouver General Hospital School of Nursing.

Barbara made Walters her home for 61 years. As newlyweds in 1961 she and her then-husband Floyd Johnson (John) Lashley Jr., M.D. established a medical practice in Walters. For the next 17 years, she worked alongside her husband in the practice and immersed herself with their children and the community. From 1980 to her retirement, Barbara was a school nurse in the Lawton Public Schools system.

