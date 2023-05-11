Mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Some of the storms may become severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Barbara Ann MacDonald was born in Deloraine, Manitoba, on July 31, 1937, beloved daughter of Olive Grace Moffat and John Anderson MacDonald. A graduate of Kamloops Secondary School, Kamloops, British Columbia, in 1956 and in 1959 as a registered nurse from the Vancouver General Hospital School of Nursing.
Barbara made Walters her home for 61 years. As newlyweds in 1961 she and her then-husband Floyd Johnson (John) Lashley Jr., M.D. established a medical practice in Walters. For the next 17 years, she worked alongside her husband in the practice and immersed herself with their children and the community. From 1980 to her retirement, Barbara was a school nurse in the Lawton Public Schools system.
Barbara was the proud and loving mother of her son Douglas Lashley and daughter Beth Lashley, and adoring grandmother to her four granddaughters: Harper, Marin, Evyn and Lauren. She cherished every moment she spent with them. Barbara was a fabulous cook and baker who shared great meals and baked goods with those she loved. Through the years, Barbara maintained and nurtured lifelong friendships. She was someone others could count on and find support in.
Survived by her children: Doug (Jean Ann), and Beth; her granddaughters; brother Douglas MacDonald (Margaret) and their children Christopher and Blythe.
Barbara Lashley passed away on May 9, 2023, in Walters. A celebration of her life will take place at First United Methodist Church, Walters, on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Brantley Tillery officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Memorial donations may be made to the Walters Education Foundation 418 S. Broadway, Walters, OK 73572.