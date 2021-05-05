Memorial service for Barbara L.S. Hunter, 64, of Lawton will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with Deacon Bob Quinnett, of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church officiating.
Ms. Hunter passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Lawton.
Live streaming of the service will be available at www.grayfuneral.com
Barbara was born on April 8, 1957 in Appleton, Wisconsin to Horace Luckett, Jr. and TouSain (Storm) Hunter. She grew up all over the world through her dad’s military career. She worked as a clown for Ringling Brothers Circus and was an Aerialist for Clyde Beatty Cole Brothers Circus. She later worked for the Department of State in Human Resources for several years. She moved to Lawton in the ‘90s worked in Real Estate and Buffalo Office Supplies before becoming a costume designer for Lawton Community Theatre. Barbara was an active member of the Eastern Star and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She enjoyed painting, going to concerts, the theatre and also liked traveling.
She is survived by two sons: Thomas McHugh, of Plantation, FL and Cameron McHugh, of Wichita Falls, TX; her best friend/significant other, Scott Richard Klein; of Lawton; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Douglas and Kim Hunter and Ian and Pam Hunter; her sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Alan Bell; two grandchildren: Zoey McHugh and Trystan McHugh; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawton Community Theatre at 1316 NW Bell Ave, Lawton, OK 73507.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.