Funeral services for Barbara K. Coleman Bishop will be Friday, July 12, 2022 at 12 Noon at Greater Galilee Baptist Church, Rev. Christopher Foster officiating.

Burial will be at Fredrick Cemetery in Fredrick, Oklahoma.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 4- 6 p.m. at Howard-Harris Funeral Services Lawton Chapel.

Services are in the care of Howard-Harris Funeral Services.