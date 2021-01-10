Private family service for Barbara Joan Reeder will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Barbara Joan Reeder, 85, long-time resident of Lawton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1935 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Leroy F. and Marjorie (Thompson) Morrow. She married her childhood sweetheart Robert E. Reeder on Dec. 19, 1952, in Lawton.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of the home; three children: Robby Reeder and wife Ann of Lawton; Vicky Musick and husband Aaron of Little Rock, Arkansas; and Randy Reeder and wife Kim of Schertz, Texas; a sister, Janie Hauer of Belle Plaine, Minnesota; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be deeply missed.
