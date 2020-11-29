A private family graveside service for Barbara Joan Johnson, 85, of Lawton will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Highland Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Barbara was born on May 16th, 1935 Hobart to Henry and Jewel(Vnle) Smith. She grew up in Lawton where she attended school. She married Jerry Johnson in February of 1955, where they crafted a life together running his families Bakery (Johnson’s Bakery) After her retirement at the bakery, Barbara enjoyed fishing, with her husband, going to the bowling alley and reading her bible. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her three sons and their wives: Michael and Ramona Johnson, of Elgin; Keith and Danette Johnson, of Tulsa; and Randy and Cindy Johnson, of Lawton; her brother, Edward and Fran Smith, of Dallas, TX; sister, Judy and Rick Carlson, of Geronimo; brother-in-law, Johnny Johnson, of Dallas, TX ; her son-in-law, John Craft, Sr, of Walters; her grandchildren and their spouses: Jared and Janna Johnson, Jordan and Tiffany Johnson, Parker Howell, Charli and Jake Jones, Chase Johnson, Chance Johnson, John and Kristy Craft, Jr, and Amber and Joel Goyer; her great-grandchildren: Loggan Hodge, Katie Craft, Wyatt West, Warren West, Morgan West, Haley Jones, Jacey Jones, Karson Jones, Branson Jones, Jasper Johnson, and Jacksy Johnson; her great great-grandchildren, Jensen West and Dakota Simmons, and Addison Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Cindy Craft; sister, Jane Lusk, and her loving husband Jerry Johnson.
